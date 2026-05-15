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‘Very complementary’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi at Inter Miami could work as ex-Man Utd coach backs for CR7 for MLS move if Saudi title is captured
Ronaldo looking to land domestic and continental titles
At 41 years of age, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo does not have many moves left in him. He is tied to a contract in Riyadh - the most lucrative in world football - through to the summer of 2027. Said terms could, however, be broken if all parties come to an agreement.
Serious questions were asked of how long the Portugal international will be sticking around in Saudi Arabia when he took to going on strike in February. Issues there appear to have been ironed out, with Al-Nassr - who saw a dramatic 98th-minute own goal against Al-Hilal delay their coronation in 2025-26 - within touching distance of a first top-flight title since 2019.
They are also into the AFC Champions League Two final, where they will face Gamba Osaka on Saturday, meaning that Ronaldo could end the season with multiple major honours to his name.
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Could Ronaldo and Messi play in the same team at Inter Miami?
If that were to be the case, could the evergreen frontman be tempted to take on a new challenge and where could that be? When those questions were put to Meulensteen, a man who worked with Ronaldo at Manchester United, the Dutchman - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - said: “It could be. It's just the nature of the beast.
“If you look at him and obviously at this stage of his career, I think there are certain possibilities that have sailed - whether he would get tempted back into a club in Europe that plays in the Champions League, because that is what he would want.
“I possibly could see him going to the United States, do that for a year in MLS. We have all wondered what it would be like to play together with Messi. That would be something. Maybe he could be tempted to try that, rather than fighting against each other, put them in one team.”
Pressed further on whether the superstar statuses - and egos - of all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo could exist in the same starting XI, Meulensteen added: “They both are on a level par with what they've achieved - the games they've played, the goals they scored, but it's comparing apples and pears.
“I find it a senseless discussion, who's better, Cristiano or Messi? No, it's more of a case of what are you more drawn to? Messi is this smaller player, low gravity, leading the ball with his feet, jumping and changing, running, taking players on and Cristiano is this bulk of energy, strong, tall, dynamic, fast, powerful.
“They're both equally important. I think they're actually very complementary to each other and I think they would enjoy playing together.”
Would Ronaldo want to start and finish at Sporting?
If Ronaldo were to opt against chasing the American dream, could his career go full circle and finish where it began back at Sporting in Portugal? Meulensteen said of that scenario: “Could happen, but I don't know how strong his ties still are with Sporting. Obviously he's had a good number of years at Manchester United. He's obviously already been back there.
“He's been at Real Madrid for a good number of years, possibly the biggest success of his career, but yeah, Sporting is where his professional career started so that could be another good option.”
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Ronaldo can play alongside son before considering MLS move
Ronaldo has offered no indication that he is planning an imminent change of scenery, with opportunities seemingly about to present themselves in Saudi Arabia that will allow CR7 to line up alongside eldest son Cristiano Jr - which would be some achievement.
He also has no rush to join Messi in the United States, if that were to be a path that he wants to tread, as the Argentine World Cup winner is working on a deal at Inter Miami through 2028 - meaning that a move to South Florida could be made as a free agent in 12 months’ time.