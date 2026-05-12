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‘Cristiano doesn’t play for money & titles’ - Motivation for Ronaldo revealed as Portugal boss Roberto Martinez explains why CR7 is ‘unique’
Insight into a global icon
Speaking in an interview with Luis Osorio on Antena 1, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez offered a fascinating insight into the psychological makeup of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite being 41 years old and cementing his status as the all-time leading goalscorer in international football with 143 goals in 226 appearances, the Al-Nassr superstar remains as driven as ever. Martinez highlighted the seamless integration of the global icon into the squad. "He is an example. He is the reference of world football and a player of the National Team. They are two different figures, but when the National Team is together, he is just a football player. He is very intelligent, he is the captain and shows commitment to the National Team that is exemplary, it is incredible, the hunger of Cristiano," Martinez stated.
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Beyond domestic accolades
Ronaldo is enjoying a stellar season in the Middle East, having netted 28 times across 35 matches. Al-Nassr are closing in on the Saudi Pro League title and are preparing for the AFC Champions League Two final. Yet, Martinez insists these accolades are secondary. "Cristiano does not play for money, he does not play for titles, he plays to improve. And that is incredible. Cristiano Ronaldo can win the Champions League, the Golden Shoe, and the day after Cristiano tries to improve. It is unique to have a journey of 22 years for the National Team, the number of games he is playing, there is no other player. It is the hunger. We can measure everything from a player, but it is an aspect that is not possible," the manager explained.
Chasing an unprecedented milestone
Beyond his club ambitions, the veteran forward is chasing an unprecedented milestone. Currently sitting on 971 career goals, he needs just 29 more to reach the magical 1,000 mark. Alongside this personal objective, his desire to achieve international glory remains paramount. Having already lifted the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, his eyes are firmly fixed on football's ultimate prize. Martinez recalled a promise made to his late father to win the tournament, reflecting the shared ambition within the camp to secure the one major trophy missing from their captain's illustrious collection.
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The final preparations
Portugal finalise their preparations with friendlies against Chile on June 6 and Nigeria on June 10, following a 0-0 draw with Mexico and a 2-0 loss to the USA. Their World Cup Group K campaign begins against DR Congo on June 17, before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia. The ultimate quest awaits.