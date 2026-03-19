‘We’ll see’ - Cristian Romero makes blunt admission over Tottenham future after Champions League exit

Wednesday's win over Atletico comes off the back of a draw against Liverpool in the Premier League, two results which suggest Spurs are improving under Tudor. The Tottenham boss was asked about his team's form and thinks the fight against relegation will continue until the few weeks of the season.

"Of course the last two games we improved, but as I said two games before, it's impossible to judge these two games, because what happened in the first 20 minutes against Madrid, there is nothing about the coach, team, tactics, training," he told reporters.

"There is nothing about it. I believe Crystal Palace, the game before, we had 1-0 and total control of the game - red card so as well, nothing about it. In football, you need confirmation every day, every day, every day, every Sunday. There is on Sunday an important game as we know but it will not decide nothing yet. As I said before, it will be decided everything in the last two or three games, I believe."