Cody Gakpo reveals Liverpool players held 'honest' clear-the-air talks after 'embarrassment' of losing 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest

Gakpo said: "After the game on Saturday it was a kind of embarrassment as we lost 3-0 at home in front of our own fans. We know they are here to help us in every tough situation but we have to give them something back as well. In the days after that, I don't want to say angry, but we tried to speak together and be honest with each other about what we have to do to perform better on the pitch."

He added: "We also know we have to stick together to put in good performances and get wins. Everybody is aware we have to take responsibility on and off the pitch. This was a conversation you have with a team-mate, it wasn't really a meeting, but we are aware we have to take responsibility. That's what we spoke about, we are honest because otherwise there's no point in speaking.

"There were games we got back level and then lost the games in the last minutes - Palace and Chelsea and United. We've shown we can fight back but not been able to maintain that. We have to not go behind and then score more goals. I wouldn't really want to say it plays on your mind, but when it happens a couple of times then yes. That's why we train - to change that."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!