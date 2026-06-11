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VINCENT KOMPANY BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Vincent Kompany gets his man! Bayern Munich reach 'breakthrough' in €65m pursuit of Germany defender

Transfers
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany
N. Brown
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany

Bayern Munich are on the verge of completing their first major transfer coup of the summer window after making a significant breakthrough with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bavarian giants have agreed a deal in principle to sign highly-rated Germany international defender Nathaniel Brown, a player heavily requested by head coach Vincent Kompany.

  • Bavarians close on marquee signing

    Negotiations between Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl and Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche have progressed rapidly following weeks of intense talks. According to BILD, the two Bundesliga clubs have found common ground on a total package worth up to €65m (£56m), including potential performance-related add-ons. The substantial fee will elevate the 22-year-old into one of the most expensive signings in the illustrious history of the German record champions.

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  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Kompany driving defensive pursuit

    The structural framework of the deal is currently the only minor point of discussion separating the two sides before a formal announcement is made. Bayern prefer to heavily incentivise the final fee with bonuses, whereas Frankfurt are holding out for a higher guaranteed fixed amount. Internally, Kompany has been a driving force behind the pursuit, viewing the versatile Frankfurt star as an ideal asset who can function perfectly at full-back or push further forward down the left flank.

  • Smooth negotiations avoid saga

    Club officials are eager to wrap up the formalities quickly, contrasting sharply with last summer's protracted transfer stand-off involving Nick Woltemade, who made a late switch to Newcastle from Stuttgart after months of public bartering with Bayern. Because Brown is currently stationed in the United States on international duty, organisational plans are being drawn up to conduct his mandatory medical examination directly on-site. The digital exchange of medical data between clubs ensures a swift completion can be achieved without disrupting Germany's campaign across the Atlantic.

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  • Nathaniel Brown Germany 2026Getty Images

    World Cup duties call

    The dynamic defender is determined to finalise his domestic future immediately to focus entirely on international commitments without any lingering distractions. Brown is strongly tipped to secure a starting spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s side, who value his tactical flexibility and high-intensity style.

    Germany kick off their tournament against Curacao on Sunday, with the player expecting his landmark move to Bavaria to be made official concurrently.

How far will Germany go at the World Cup?

93 Votes