Bruno Fernandes 'sad, frustrated and disillusioned' as Man Utd ace reflects on Portugal's World Cup heartbreak

Fernandes broke his silence with a message on X after Portugal's elimination. The Red Devils midfielder reflected on the disappointment of the result while paying tribute to the group that represented the national team throughout the tournament.

He wrote: "Sad, frustrated, and disillusioned. This group of players raised my expectations, not only because of their quality but also because of the incredible team we've built over these years.

"Thank you to all the players, coaching staff, and all the staff who accompanied and helped us every day during the World Cup. To all the Portuguese people, a huge thank you for your support and belief."







