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Brighton make £30m offer for highly-rated Tottenham defender after rejecting two Spurs bids for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton step up pursuit of Vuskovic
Brighton have reportedly made a formal £30 million offer to sign Tottenham defender Vuskovic, according to The Athletic. The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back has emerged as a key target for Fabian Hurzeler as the Seagulls look to strengthen their squad following qualification for European football.
Vuskovic enhanced his reputation during a loan spell at Hamburg, where he impressed with his performances and contributed six goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances. The defender is reportedly keen on a move to Brighton, believing it would provide an ideal environment for his development.
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Brighton confirm Spurs interest in Van Hecke
The move also adds another layer to the ongoing transfer links between Brighton and Tottenham, with both clubs involved in discussions over defensive reinforcements. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber recently confirmed that Tottenham had made approaches for Van Hecke. According to Barber, Brighton rejected not one but two bids from Spurs for the Netherlands international.
The Seagulls remain determined to keep hold of the defender and are understood to value him at £70m. Brighton are also mindful of maintaining sufficient squad depth as they prepare to compete on multiple fronts next season.
Spurs face a difficult decision
Tottenham's interest in Van Hecke comes after a disappointing campaign in which defensive issues proved a major concern. The club are eager to strengthen at the back, but Brighton's stance has complicated their plans.
At the same time, Spurs must decide how highly they value Vuskovic's long-term potential. The teenager is regarded as one of the game's most promising young defenders despite not yet making a competitive first-team appearance for the club. The situation is further complicated by uncertainty surrounding the futures of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, who has been linked with a move away.
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Vuskovic weighs up his future
Vuskovic is currently away on international duty with Croatia at the 2026 World Cup and is expected to delay any final decision on his future until after the tournament. Interest from across Europe remains strong, but Brighton are reportedly leading the race for his signature.
For Tottenham, the coming weeks could be crucial. Any decision on Vuskovic may influence their ability to pursue Van Hecke, while the club continue to balance immediate defensive needs with their long-term planning.