Serhou Guirassy stars at both ends as Borussia Dortmund survive Villarreal scare in the Champions League

Villarreal missed several glorious opportunities in the first half, with Georges Mikautadze scuffing a shot from close range and Tajon Buchanan forcing Gregor Kobel into a brilliant save. Dortmund punished those misses when Veiga unwittingly deflected a Maximilian Beier cross past his own goalkeeper in the 53rd minute.

Mourino caught Kobel out with a flicked header to draw the Spanish side level, but Guirassy restored Dortmund's lead by tapping in Fabio Silva's precise low cross in the 80th minute. Three minutes later, Guirassy won and converted a penalty after Mourino brought him down inside the box.

There was still time for further drama when a Kobel save rebounded off Guirassy's face and into his own net. Villarreal pressed frantically for a second equaliser, but Veiga deflected a late chance wide in deep stoppage time.