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Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona destroy Feyenoord
Barcelona make flying start in Champions League
Barca kicked off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign in ruthless fashion, dismantling Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord 5-1 in their opening group stage fixture. Hansi Flick’s side delivered a dominant performance to secure three vital points on Europe’s grandest stage.
Raphinha opened the scoring after just three minutes before doubling his tally in the 57th minute. Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal, and Gabriel Jesus also found the net, while Sem Steijn grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors in the 82nd minute.
Yamal surpasses Kylian Mbappe milestone
Yamal took centre stage once again by writing another chapter in European football history. The Spanish prodigy scored directly from a free-kick in the 77th minute, capping off a remarkable individual display.
At 19 years and 58 days old, Yamal became the youngest player to score a direct free-kick in Champions League history for a Liga club. He surpassed the previous benchmarks set by Real Madrid’s Arda Guler (21 years, 49 days) and former Atletico Madrid forward Sergio Aguero (21 years, 154 days).
Moreover, the goal brought Yamal's career Champions League tally to 21 goal involvements, comprising 11 goals and 10 assists. He now holds the outright record for the most goal involvements by a teenager in the competition's history, overtaking Kylian Mbappe's previous total of 20.
New arrivals shine in dominant display
Beyond Yamal’s record-breaking night, several other key attackers made significant contributions to the resounding win. Summer signing Jesus opened his account for the club, netting his first Barcelona goal in the 85th minute after coming off the bench.
Adeyemi also got himself on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute to build a comfortable early cushion. Coupled with Raphinha's impressive brace, Flick's frontline demonstrated incredible chemistry and clinical finishing throughout the ninety minutes.
The strong European start complements Barcelona's flawless domestic form this season. Flick’s men have already won all four of their opening Liga fixtures, sitting proudly at the top of the Spanish top-flight standings with 12 points.
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Levante trip awaits for high-flying Blaugrana
With three European points safely secured, Barcelona will quickly turn their focus back to domestic matters. The Catalan side travel to face Levante in Liga this coming weekend, aiming to extend their winning streak to five matches. Feyenoord, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly following their heavy defeat in Spain. The Dutch side host PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie as they look to get their domestic campaign back on track.
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