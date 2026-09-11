'Barcelona make you look bad!' - Cesc Fabregas hails Hansi Flick's 'frightening' side ahead of Champions League reunion with Como

Fabregas is currently enjoying his own success in the dugout, having guided Como to a stunning 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League debut. However, the Spaniard is under no illusions about the step up in quality required to compete with the very best.

"In today’s football, you have to be prepared for anything. To be a complete team, you have to excel in many areas," the former Arsenal and Chelsea star remarked. "There are mini-matches within the matches and you have to know how to handle certain situations, especially at these levels.

"There are matches you can win by playing the same way throughout, and there are others where you have to know how to handle certain moments, especially at these levels which we’re not used to."