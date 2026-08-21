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Arsenal sign Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa in transfer worth up to £55m
Gunners land defensive reinforcement
Arsenal have finalised the signing of Konsa from Villa for an initial £51 million plus a potential £4m in add-ons, according to The Athletic. The 28-year-old England international has agreed a four-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months after completing his medical with the reigning Premier League champions. His arrival further bolsters the Gunners' summer business following the captures of Christos Tzolis, Bruno Guimaraes, and Illan Meslier.
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Spanish manager explains recruitment
Arteta insisted the club's aggressive summer window stems from a desire to elevate squad depth and maintain a competitive edge for their title defence. Speaking ahead of their Community Shield victory over Manchester City, Arteta stressed: "We want to improve and evolve the squad. In order to do that we have detected some areas that can be strengthened and that is what we are trying to do."
Villa exodus aids ambitions
Konsa departs Villa Park after making 286 appearances since 2019, fresh off helping Thomas Tuchel's England reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. He joins a notable exodus from Unai Emery's squad this summer, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea, Lucas Digne returning to Paris Saint-Germain, and Youri Tielemans moving to Manchester United, amid ongoing speculation over Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins.
Arteta's move for the versatile defender - who can also operate at right-back - provides vital cover amid William Saliba's back issue and Jurrien Timber's groin injury.
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Opening fixtures test readiness
Arsenal kick off their Premier League title defence when they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium on Friday. Meanwhile, Emery's side, currently in the midst of a major squad overhaul, must quickly prepare for a demanding trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. The true test for Konsa will be proving his readiness to adapt instantly to Arteta's tactical demands before Saliba returns to full fitness.
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