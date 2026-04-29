Arsenal's reinvigorated Premier League push must be Mikel Arteta's priority - even if it means sacrificing their Champions League hopes

It was a case of job done on Saturday as the Gunners edged the out-of-sorts Magpies to crucially return to the top of the table in what Arteta described as "game one", with four more finals to come. "We had to do what was in our hands," he said afterwards. "'Game one' is in our hands. We've done it."

Now, though, comes the daunting prospect and significant distraction of a physically and emotionally draining two-legged Champions League semi-final against Diego Simeone's Atletico, and the manner in which Arteta approaches the tie could well determine the success of the Arsenal's season.

As the finish line comes into sight and with it the north London club's chance to end 22 years of domestic hurt, it is surely the time for the Spanish tactician to prioritise one potential trophy over the other and throw everything at the Premier League.