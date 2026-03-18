'He's absolutely amazing' - Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Arsenal star after Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta was quick to deflect praise towards his goalkeeper following a spectacular late save from Christian Kofane’s effort that preserved the shutout. When asked if he was happy to see such interventions or if he wished his goalkeeper wasn't required so often, Arteta was pragmatic about the necessity of elite goalkeeping. "Yes, but I don't know what they generated again," the Spaniard remarked. "In two games, it was a set-piece last time, and a header before that, and today he has an action. He makes an incredible save. That's why he's here. We need to value the keeper that we have because he's absolutely amazing."