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Arsenal make huge Mikel Arteta contract decision while waiting on Premier League & Champions League title outcomes
Rewarding transformative managerial success
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have decided to secure Mikel Arteta’s long-term future. The Spanish manager, who began his coaching journey as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, stepped into the main role at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019. Since then, he has completely transformed the club, winning the FA Cup and two Community Shields. Recognising this immense progress, Romano revealed: "Understand Arsenal are planning to offer Mikel Arteta a new contract in the summer." The manager currently has a deal running until June 2027, but the hierarchy want to reward his success.
Title race and contract talks
While the manager is entirely focused on the current campaign, Romano noted that the plan was "already decided in March regardless of end of the season results." He added that Arteta "wants to focus on titles now but in love with Arsenal project and looking forward to talks," confirming a "Deal on soon." Domestically, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 35 matches. They hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who have 71 points and a game in hand, as the Gunners chase their first domestic crown since the 2003-2004 season.
Chasing historic European glory
Alongside their impressive domestic charge, the club are chasing historic European glory. Arsenal recently overcame Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a tense Champions League semi-final tie. After securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the away leg, the Gunners claimed a crucial 1-0 victory at home to book their place in the Budapest final. This monumental achievement marks only their second appearance in the European showpiece, and their first since suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Barcelona during the 2005-2006 campaign. The squad are now on the brink of an unprecedented double that would cement Arteta's legacy.
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What the future holds for Arteta?
With a new contract imminent, Arteta is poised to build a lasting dynasty. Regardless of what happens in the remaining league fixtures or the European final, the club’s hierarchy have clearly identified him as the perfect leader to ensure Arsenal remain a dominant force in world football for years.