'It could be the start of something!' - Declan Rice fires Arsenal team-mates up as Gunners prepare for EFL Cup final showdown with Manchester City

Speaking ahead of the final, Rice highlighted the potential for this match to act as a catalyst for future success. "Definitely, it could be the start of something," said Rice. "It is the first trophy that is up for grabs. If you win that, the momentum after that, that takes you forward, is massive."

The 27-year-old remains galvanised by the atmosphere within the Arsenal dressing room, despite admitting to feeling "shattered" by a relentless fixture schedule. "The lads are already talking about it in there, we’re excited—we’re ready. At the minute, every game of football we go into, we believe we can win, so we’ll be ready and looking forward to it," he asserted. "How much do you want it on Sunday? How much do you want to win a trophy for this team, and these fans?"