AFP
Lionel Messi's successor found! Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reportedly identifies the next No.10 after legend's retirement
Scaloni selects iconic heir
According to ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno, head coach Scaloni has designated attacking midfielder Paz to inherit Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt. The landmark decision follows the international retirements of both Messi and Nicolas Otamendi in the wake of the 2026 World Cup. The 21-year-old Como playmaker had previously worn the No. 18 jersey across his first 11 senior caps for La Albiceleste.
- DeFodi Images
Insider reveals succession plan
Despite established stars such as Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister being considered for the vacant jersey, Scaloni is firmly backing Paz to spearhead the national team's new era. Discussing the internal succession plan, Bueno revealed: "If Scaloni renews as Argentina's coach, which is expected to be negotiated in the coming months, the No. 10 shirt will go to Nico Paz. This has already been decided internally and is being taken very seriously."
Historic shirt changes hands
Messi's departure brings an end to a 17-year tenure with the No. 10, a shirt he first donned under Diego Maradona's management in March 2009. The Inter Miami star holds the absolute national team record of 172 appearances in the jersey, far outstripping Maradona, Ariel Ortega, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Marcelo Gallardo. Paz appears primed for the pressure, having powered Como to historic Champions League qualification with 13 goals and seven assists while wearing the No. 10 at club level.
- Getty Images Sport
New era faces tests
Argentina are gearing up for four international fixtures across the autumn window in late September and October. The upcoming matches represent a vital first test for La Albiceleste as they navigate a tactical transition following the departure of their 2014 World Cup veterans. Alongside bedding in a new creative core, focus will also turn to securing Scaloni's contract extension through to the 2030 tournament.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting