Argentina friendly remains in doubt despite Burkina Faso taking Friday night private flight

The Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF) also released an official statement confirming the logistical breakdown that has prompted significant hesitation among the squad.

Detailing the charter cancellation and the complicated efforts to fly the team out of Morocco, the FBF confirmed: "The Burkinabe Football Federation wishes to inform the national public, supporters of the 'Etalons' and its partners about the situation currently facing the Burkinabe delegation in Morocco, as part of the trip to Buenos Aires for the international friendly match between Argentina and Burkina Faso, scheduled for Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 00:00 GMT."

The federation then elaborated on the root cause of the prolonged delay: "The senior national team's travel was disrupted after the charter company canceled, without prior notice, the flight originally scheduled for September 30. That cancellation forced a reorganization of the delegation's travel itinerary."

Addressing their scramble alongside government authorities to resolve the crisis, the federation added: "Since the incident occurred, the Ministry of Sports, the Federation and the Embassy have mobilized to find, as quickly as possible, a solution that would allow the delegation to continue its journey to Buenos Aires. Several options have been explored to reschedule the departure, but certain constraints - particularly related to travel time - have generated reluctance among the players."