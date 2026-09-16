'He deserves all this' - Andoni Iraola touched by Liverpool fans' reception for Andy Robertson

The hosts' new manager admitted he was deeply moved by the heartfelt reception reserved for a defender who remains an Anfield favourite. Reflecting on the ovation during his post-match duties, the Basque tactician felt the veteran Scotland international was fully entitled to such enduring acclaim. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the game, Iraola said: "I think he deserves all this and I was happy. I was thinking he honestly deserves this because he has given so much to Liverpool."