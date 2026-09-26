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AC Milan look to offload English duo Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to shave €10m off wage bill
San Siro hierarchy plans departures
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the English duo's time at San Siro is drawing to a close after the club decided against extending their contracts beyond June 2027. Tomori could depart as early as the upcoming January window, whereas Loftus-Cheek is projected to leave next summer. The strategic decision will allow Milan to wipe their combined gross salaries of nearly €10 million per season from the wage bill.
- IPA Sport
Tactician assesses midfield dynamic
Although retained following a turbulent summer transfer window, Loftus-Cheek's minutes have gradually diminished as stability returned to Ruben Amorim's attacking midfield options. The Portuguese head coach previously evaluated the midfielder's attributes: "He has everything: he is strong in the air, good at linking up with the team, but he needs to get more involved in the game."
However, persistent inconsistencies have limited the 30-year-old to just one start across Milan's last four fixtures, signalling that other team-mates are now preferred in the starting line-up.
Former regulars lose squad prominence
Tomori's situation is considerably more delicate after he was initially frozen out of the squad and left without a squad number before being reintegrated when summer departures stalled. Despite boasting 214 appearances and playing an integral role in their 2021-22 Scudetto triumph, the 28-year-old centre-back has not played a single minute this season under Amorim. That lack of action paves the way for a January exit, enabling Milan to save half a year of his wages.
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Lombardy outfit target league consistency
Milan will use the international break to address internal squad balance before travelling to Sassuolo on October 11. Amorim faces a congested schedule across three competitions, demanding precise squad rotation and clarity over the future of fringe players. Offloading both English players would hand the Rossoneri vital financial room to recruit new additions who better suit the manager's tactical blueprint.
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