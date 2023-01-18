Xavi ready for showdown talks with Memphis Depay over Barcelona future amid Atletico interest

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed he will talk to Memphis Depay about his future at the club, with the player interested in a move away.

WHAT HAPPENED? Memphis has long been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, rejecting offers as early as last summer. It looks increasingly likely that he will move in the next month, though, with Atletico reportedly interested as they look to replace the attacking thrust lost with Joao Felix's departure.

Xavi, who has handed Memphis little playing time of late, has revealed that he will discuss the player's future at the club. Memphis' contract expires at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm going to speak with Memphis Depay today to see if he wants to leave or not, to see what he wants to do," Xavi said in a press conference. “I count on Memphis for everything. Of course, it's not an easy situation when you don't play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Memphis was one of a few players Xavi inherited from former manager Ronald Koeman, and Xavi has never truly warmed to the Dutch international. Still, he's provided a steady goal return of 14 of 42 Barcelona appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR MEMPHIS? The forward is likely to leave the club either in the next two weeks or this summer. Where exactly he ends up is unclear, although Atleti seems a likely destination.