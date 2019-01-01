Alonso bats off Bayern Munich talk but refuses to rule out step up the coaching ladder

The Spaniard is cutting his managerial teeth with Real Sociedad’s B team and sees no substance to the speculation linking him with a former club

Xabi Alonso has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga giants remain without a permanent manager, but he claims to see little substance to the rumours.

The Spaniard, who spent three years at the Allianz Arena before hanging up his boots in 2017, is cutting his coaching teeth with Real Sociedad’s B side.

He has only been in that role for a matter of months and accepts that he still has much to learn.

With that in mind, the World Cup winner cannot see any way he would figure in the thoughts of those in Munich seeking out a long-term successor to Niko Kovac.

Alonso admits that he is eager to enhance his career, and can rule nothing out, but feels his development will be best served in San Sebastian for now.

The 38-year-old, who has also seen talk of a possible move to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal start to build, told Marca of the Bayern rumours: “I am where I want to be right now.

“I'm just starting out in my coaching career and I have no goals beyond San Sebastian. The rest is just people talking.

“I hope I can become a better coach, here at La Real, and enjoy every single year of my career.

“Whatever happens, will happen, these clubs can sign the best coaches in the world and I'm just starting.”

Alonso’s first coaching role of any kind came within Real Madrid’s youth system, with their U14 side, once he headed into retirement.

He still keeps a close eye on events at another of his former clubs and believes the Blancos are capable of snatching the Liga title back from arch-rivals Barcelona.

“I think the two clubs that will be battling for the title are Real Madrid and Barcelona,” Alonso said.

“It's going to be a hard-fought race, but it's very open and there isn't a clear favourite. There is seldom a favourite when the teams face each other on the pitch and there isn't here either.

“I see them fairly even, I don't see either squad having anything superior to the other, although Madrid have improved a lot.

“They had a difficult time but got through it, and right now they feel very powerful, like they can win anywhere.”

Real have pulled level on points with Barca at the top of the table, but saw manager Zinedine Zidane face some uncomfortable questions earlier in the season amid struggles for consistency.

Quizzed on whether the criticism surprised him, Alonso said: “At Real Madrid there is always noise, but within the walls of the club there was tranquillity.

“Zidane is a well-chosen coach and after important games you can't make rash decisions.”