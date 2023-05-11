Prolific Wrexham striker Paul Mullin misses out on Player of the Season award despite delighting Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney with 47 goals

Paul Mullin helped to deliver promotion for record-breaking Wrexham in 2023, but he has been beaten to the National League Player of the Season award.

Striker has been a revelation in North Wales

Led charge towards the Football League

Notts County star Langstaff lands top prize

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Dragons frontman hit 47 goals across all competitions during a memorable campaign at the Racecourse Ground, much to the delight of club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. After firing Wrexham back into the Football League, with 38 of his efforts coming in games that had points on the line, Mullin has been enjoying an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas. Plaudits continue to rain down on him, as he pushes for a call-up to the senior Wales squad, but he has been pipped to a notable individual prize by Notts County talisman Macaulay Langstaff.

WHAT THEY SAID: Announcing their end of season awards, the National League said on the division’s official website: “Macaulay Langstaff vs Paul Mullin was a brilliant sub-plot and as the two teams piled on the points, these two pushed each other when it came to goals. Langstaff’s incredible 42 goals saw him break the record for the most scored in a single campaign since the league was rebranded in 2015. With five weeks of the season to run, he also became his club’s top league goalscorer in a season - and said it means ‘more than any other record’ to him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Mullin missed out on the top player gong, he has been named in the National League Team of the Season alongside colleagues Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee. Dragons boss Phil Parkinson has also been named Manager of the Season after masterminding a promotion push.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin has been a revelation for Wrexham following his 2021 arrival from Cambridge, with the 28-year-old frontman boasting his own chant in North Wales, and he will be looking to build on a remarkable goal tally in League Two next season that has seen him register 79 efforts for the Dragons through just 97 appearances.