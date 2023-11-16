Wednesday's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers wrap: Zimbabwe frustrate Rwanda as DR Congo overcome Mauritania

The African edition of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers kicked off on Wednesday with four matches being played.

2026 WC qualifiers have commenced

Four matches were played on Wednesday

GOAL wraps up Day 1 action

WHAT HAPPENED? Four matches were witnessed in Butare, Malabo, Kinshasa and El Jadida in what was the opening day of the bid to qualify for the next quadrennial global tournament.

It set the tone for what is expected to be a hectic next few days.

RWANDA 0-0 ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe returned to play their first competitive match since January 2022 following a Fifa ban and they held Rwanda to a 0-0 draw at Stade Huye in a Group C match.

It is a result fellow Group C contestants Bafana Bafana and Nigeria would welcome as no side came out with maximum points.

The Warriors looked rusty despite having two Ligue 1 players, Marvelous Nakamba of Premier League side Luton Town, former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe, Terrence Dzvukamanja of SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns' Divine Lunga.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA 1-0 NAMIBIA

The Namibians were beaten 1-0 by Equatorial Guinea with Emilio Nsue grabbing the goal that separated the two sides on 67 minutes at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo.

The Brave Warriors missed the services of Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile while Orlando Pirates' Deon Hotto played the whole match.

Other Premier Soccer League players like Lloyd Kazapua, Riaan Hanamub and Elmo Kambindu featured for Namibia in this Group H encounter.

DR CONGO 2 -0 MAURITANIA

DR Congo opened their Group B campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mauritania at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote.

Brentford midfielder Yoane Wissa thrust the Congolese ahead in the 62nd minute before Theo Bongonda doubled their advantage with nine minutes remaining.

ETHIOPIA 0-0 SIERRA LEONE

This was the second goalless draw of the day and Ethiopia and Sierra Leone came out with a point each in this Group A tie in neutral Morocco.

Ethiopia were without Mamelodi Sundowns striker Abubeker Nasir who has been battling fitness issues this season in is yet to play competitive football.

WHAT NEXT? The qualifiers continue on Thursday with nine matches being played across Africa.

Some of the notable teams in action will be Egypt who host Djibouti while Nigeria welcome Lesotho in Uyo.

Morocco will be at home against Eritrea as they seek to return to the World Cup where they reached the semi-finals the last time out.