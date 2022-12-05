‘Left something on the table’ - USMNT exit leaves Turner feeling he could have done more

Matt Turner has questioned whether he could have done more to prevent the United States from tumbling out of the 2022 World Cup.

United States bowed out in the last-16

Suffered 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands

Will be co-hosts at the 2026 finals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal goalkeeper was beaten on three occasions during his side's last-16 outing against the Netherlands, with the U.S. only able to offer one effort in reply. Another World Cup appearance has now come to a close for the USMNT, with Turner unable to shake the feeling that an exciting young squad “left something on the table” after making uncharacteristic defensive errors against the Dutch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Turner has told FOX Sports: “As a goalkeeper, you look back and think, ‘Could I have point guys in directions a little bit more?’. In stoppage time in the first half, could I have switched the guys on, so we didn’t concede from a throw-in? Little things that we did really well in the group stage that maybe the emotion of the game got to us, and we all went into a little bit of a shell. It’s frustrating, we definitely feel like we left something on the table, but you also have to give credit where credit is due. They have some great players, and they made us pay for our small mistakes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The U.S. will be co-hosts the next time a World Cup finals rolls around in 2026, with Turner seeing plenty to encourage the Stars and Stripes. The 28-year-old shot-stopper added: “I think we gained a lot. Belief back home and belief within ourselves that we could compete with some of the elite teams around soccer in the world. Overall, we’re proud of what we put forth, but we’re also disappointed and that’s also a good feeling to have — that disappointment; not feeling like what we achieved is enough.”

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The squad is now preparing to return to their respective club sides, after taking in a short break on the back of international duty, while a decision needs to be made on Berhalter’s future as his contract comes to a close.