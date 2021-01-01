UAE National Football Team: Know Your Rivals - India

The India national team, under head coach Igor Stimac, usually play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The Croatian handed out 10 debuts in their previous match against Oman.

They have arrived in UAE without their talisman Sunil Chhetri who tested Covid-19 positive a few days before the team was set to leave for UAE.

The Indian coach will look to rotate his squad and hand opportunities to players who did not take part in the game against Oman.

