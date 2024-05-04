Man City player ratings vs Wolves: Erling Haaland produces monstrous four-goal showing as Arsenal's fading Premier League title hopes get little help from Gary O'Neil

The Norwegian filled his boots to effectively ensure he will be collecting the Premier League's Golden Boot for a second year in a row

Never doubt Erling Haaland. That was the lesson from his striking masterclass in a devastating 5-1 win over a helpless Wolves side. The Norwegian plundered four goals, effectively guaranteeing he will be winning the Premier League's Golden Boot for a second season, and he went a long way to ensuring he and his team-mates will be lifting the title yet again.

Haaland had missed the FA Cup semi-final with a small injury but by scoring from the bench last weekend at Nottingham Forest, he gave a warning that he was getting ready for the final stretch of the season after a patchy few weeks by his own sky-high standards.

He was utterly ruthless against Wolves, bagging a hat-trick in the first half alone with two penalties, one which he had earned himself, and a header. But his fourth strike, which came just after Hwang Hee-chan had pulled one back for Wolves, summed up Haaland in all his glory.

He received the ball from Phil Foden outside the area and after a couple of loose touches he brought the ball onto his left foot, unleashing the mother of all strikes into the far corner of the net. Upon seeing the net bulge, he barely moved.

The crowd wanted more and so did Haaland but he was removed with seven minutes to go. But his replacement Julian Alvarez carried the baton well, duly scoring the fifth.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...