Tottenham to make shock transfer move for Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea striker lined up as Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham could make a shock move for Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku as they search for a potential replacement for Bayern Munich-linked Harry Kane.

Bayern have agreed £100m deal for Kane

Striker now needs to make decision

Spurs could target Lukaku if Kane leaves

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham finally agreed a fee with Bayern for the England striker, and now it's up to the player as to whether he wants to join the German champions this summer. Should he do so, then Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Tottenham would then make a move for Lukaku.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgian is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and is wanted by Juventus, but the Italians cannot afford the 30-year-old until they shift Dusan Vlahovic.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lukaku burnt bridges with Inter after it was revealed he had been in talks with both Juve and Milan heading into the Champions League final last season, while Juventus fans have since protested against the signing of the ex-Everton forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The only other option for Lukaku if the move to Juventus breaks down appears to be the Saudi Pro League. However, if Tottenham do enter the fray for the Chelsea striker, it would likely be of huge relief to the Belgian, who wants to stay in Europe. Indeed, reports have suggested that the Blues would be willing to offload to a Premier League rival so it could be a win-win situation for all involved.