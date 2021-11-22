Fenerbahce claimed a 2-1 triumph over Galatasaray in Sunday’s Turkish derby, with Congolese defender Marcel Tisserand getting sent off.

Although Galatasaray scored first, they were unable to hold onto their lead with Mesut Ozil and Miguel Crespo sealing the win at the Nef stadium in Istanbul.

As early as the third minute, the Yellow Canaries made their intention to win known as Mert Hakan Yandas’ long-range shot in the third minute was saved by Fernando Muslera.

Gala’s first glaring opportunity came in the 11th minute but Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli had his close-range effort saved by goalkeeper Berke Ozer.

Five minutes later, Muhammed Akturkoglu opened the scoring for the home team with a cool finish from Olimpiu Morutan’s cross.

Nevertheless, Ozil restored parity for the visitors in the 31st minute after he was assisted by Irfan Kahveci.

The first half was so intense that six players were cautioned by referee Halil Umut.

Galatasaray had a clear cut chance to take the lead in the 69th minute but Romanian midfielder Alexandru Cicaldau’s shot was saved by Ozer.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute as Tisserand was sent off for a second caution for a foul on Akturkoglu.

Two minutes later, the hosts thought they had taken the lead through Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne. However, it was disallowed as VAR adjudged he had fouled Mergim Berisha.

With barely the last kick of the game, Fenerbahce sealed all points thanks to Miguel Crespo da Silva.

Before the final whistle was sounded, manager Terim was shown the red card for dissent by words.

Nigeria prospect Bright Osayi-Samuel was introduced for Kahveci in the 71st minute.

On the other hand, Algeria’s Feghouli was handed a starter’s role but he was subbed off for Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed with seven minutes left on the clock. Elsewhere, Congo’s Christian Luyindama was not dressed for action.

Thanks to this result, Fenerbahce moved up to the fifth spot having accrued 23 points from 13 matches, while Galatasaray remain in eighth spot with 21 points from the same number of outings.

Terim’s men are yet to record victory at home against Fenerbahce since the 2014-15 season.