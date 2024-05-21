Liverpool’s very own Erik ten Hag?! Why Arne Slot slot’s appointment as Jurgen Klopp’s successor has turned believers back into doubters

The Dutchman has done an excellent job at Feyenoord, but his arrival at Anfield has underwhelmed pundits and supporters

Finding a replacement for Jurgen Klopp that would excite Liverpool fans anywhere near as much as the incredibly charismatic German was always going to be tough. From the moment Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of the running, though, it became impossible.

The Spaniard was an Anfield icon during his illustrious playing career. Now even Klopp considers him the outstanding young coach of his generation because of the sensational job he's doing at Bayer Leverkusen. So, anybody other than Alonso was going to feel like a little bit of a letdown. However, the sense of deflation surrounding Arne Slot's arrival from Feyenoord has still been staggering, no matter how much Klopp has tried to change that with his show of support from the Anfield halfway-line as he himself bowed out.

It's not just that Liverpool fans and followers are underwhelmed; they're also confused. Former forward John Aldridge didn't even think that the Dutchman was in the running. Worse still, Robbie Fowler was so unfamiliar with Slot and his achievements that he had to Google him - and was horrified to learn that his team weren't even top of the Eredivisie.

Jamie Carragher, meanwhile, felt that the appointment proved there is a "dearth of real top managers out there" at the moment, which only made him lament the loss of Klopp even more.

"If Jurgen was in charge next season, Liverpool would move forward and challenge again at home and in Europe," the ex-Reds defender wrote in The Telegraph. "With Slot, that absolute belief will give way to hope." And even fear among some supporters, who are already scared stiff that Liverpool are bringing in their very own Erik ten Hag.