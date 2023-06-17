Why Thomas Tuchel's critics have got him all wrong - ex-Chelsea boss is an 'obsessive leader' who just wants to win at all costs & Jurgen Klopp comparisons irritate him

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster worked with Thomas Tuchel at Mainz and has given an insight into the Bayern Munich manager's personality.

WHAT HAPPENED? Schuster, who is currently working in Canada, has rebuffed some misconceptions regarding his old colleague's seemingly abrupt personality. Indeed, he's full of praise for Tuchel, explaining that what the public sees isn't necessarily true, while also revealing that comparisons to Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp always irritated the 49-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in an exclusive interview, Schuster told GOAL: "He is misperceived by the public. Many people describe him as difficult, dogged and unapproachable. These people have an image of him that is not true. In the many years we worked together, I have come to know him as a very caring, enigmatic, lovable, funny person. But above all, he is an obsessive leader who wants to push every player to the absolute limit.

"In doing so, he appears very self-confident. But he is allowed to do that because he has an extraordinary understanding of football. He doesn't play roles, he acts the same way everywhere. That is what distinguishes the best coaches. He presents his views to his players with a special conviction.

"He wants to push players to their limits and beyond. To a point where you think: This is no longer possible. He wants them to overcome resistance and fears. On a mountain climb we did [as part of a pre-season with Mainz, he let his team spend the night in a Swiss mountain hut and climbed a 3000m peak], he wanted to create group dynamics and ensure that even the weakest link was pulled up to the summit."

AND WHAT'S MORE?: When asked about the comparisons to the Liverpool boss, Schuster added: "It didn't annoy him, it irritated him - for two reasons. Firstly, because he was often portrayed in public as a Klopp pupil. That's not true at all, the two were never at Mainz at the same time. Secondly, because comparisons were usually only made in the area in which Klopp has his absolute strengths: closeness to the people.

"Kloppo makes people feel very close to him, even when they aren't. Tuchel, on the other hand, exhausts himself in his original work as a coach in such a way that apart from that he only has energy for his family. He then no longer has the energy to present himself as close to the people. On the other hand, no comparisons were made where Tuchel performed better than Klopp: hard facts such as points or table positions."

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? After leading Bayern Munich to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, the German will no doubt be enjoying some time off before pre-season kicks off once again.