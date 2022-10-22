'It's not about reputation' - Ten Hag says he dropped Ronaldo to avoid 'misty and miserable future' at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has explained his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo as he insisted the forward had to face the consequences for his strop against Spurs.

Ten Hag justifies dropping Ronaldo

Dropped from squad against Chelsea

Stormed off against Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese left the bench angrily four minutes before Manchester United's match against Tottenham ended. Ten Hag then dropped Ronaldo from the traveling squad for the clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutch manager said: "It is a difficult decision [to leave him out], it’s clear. But there have to be consequences for bad behaviour and when it is the second time you can’t let it go because otherwise, it will be misty and miserable for the future. You have to take this measure. What I don’t like is I prefer the squad with Cristiano on board."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag further added: "I think it is justified [his reputation] because he has achieved a lot in his career. I don't have to mention. It is so brilliant. But he has to be aware that you get judged by the moment and how you are acting today. Especially in top sport, it is about today - it is not about age or about reputation."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Although Ronaldo will not play a part in the Premier League clash against Chelsea, he might get back into the squad for the club's midweek Europa League tie against FC Sheriff.