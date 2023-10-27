WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo jokes with Tyson Fury as he pretends to PUNCH boxing legend ahead of his Saudi Arabian showdown with Francis Ngannou

Cristiano Ronaldo was present at he Champions Gala in Riyadh ahead of the Battle of the Baddest between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Ronaldo attends Fury vs Ngannou

Pretends to punch Fury

Boxer plays along during photo shoot

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar pretended to punch the boxing legend as they stood together at the Gala in a group photo. The boxer also played along with Ronaldo by pretending to stumble after the punch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many things make this Saturday night's "Battle Of The Baddest" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, special: two distinct venues, a newly designed belt up for grabs, and an impressive guest list that includes some of the greatest names in sports. Given that Fury is the current unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion of the world and Ngannou is a former UFC star making his professional debut, the bout has been mocked by some in the boxing fraternity. However, Ronaldo was keen to show his support for the Briton.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be in action for Al-Nassr when they take on Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 28.