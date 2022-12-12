Ronaldo backs either Ancelotti or Mourinho to take over Brazil following Tite departure as he stresses need for non-Brazilian coach

Ronaldo has advised the Brazilian Football Federation to chase a foreign manager after Tite stepped down post their World Cup elimination to Croatia.

Tite stepped down after six years

Search for replacement goes on

Ronaldo fancies foreign manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Tite kept his promise of stepping down from the Brazilian helm after the penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the quarter-final. The 61-year-old would surely have liked his stay to have been extended by a week or so, but his side couldn't get over the line against Zlatko Dalic's charges. Former talismanic striker Ronaldo has said he could see a foreign manager taking charge in the coming months.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference in Qatar, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "There are a lot of amazing names that would do a lot of good. Ancelotti, Abel, from Palmeiras, Mourinho, from Roma They are incredible names. All of them with contracts. I don't know what the CBF will do, but my opinion is that it would support a foreign name."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Appointing a foreign manager would be unusual to say the least. Someone born outside of Brazil hasn't been in charge of the Brazilian national side since Argentine Filpo Nunez's brief spell in charge back in 1965. All of the subsequent 38 people to have taken the job on have been from their native land.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The search for a new manager goes on and it's something they'll want to sort pretty quickly. The 2024 Copa America is only a year and a half away.