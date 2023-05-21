WATCH: USMNT's Roman Celentano pulls off stoppage-time wonder save as Cincinnati edge Columbus Crew in thrilling derby

In the dying minutes of the 3-2 thriller between Cincinnati and Columbus, Roman Celentano rescued Cinny with a spectacular save to preserve the win.

Cincinnati win thriller 3-2

Celentano makes spectacular save in injury time

Helps Cincinnati win fourth straight game

WHAT HAPPENED? TQL Stadium saw a spectacular high-scoring clash between the Eastern Conference leaders, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew as the game ended 3-2 in favour of the Orange and Blue. However, the win was almost snatched from Cincinnati's hands in the 93rd minute as Steven Moreira headed a cross goalwards which was only kept out thanks to a top-notch save by Roman Celentano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FC Cincinnati has proven yet again that they are a threat not to be meddled with following their spectacular offensive performance. The Orange and Blue sit on top of the Eastern Conference and the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, five points clear in both standings.

WHAT NEXT? FC Cincinnati travel to face the New York Red Bulls this Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.