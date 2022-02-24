'Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga' chant: Lyrics for Man Utd fans' song, video and meaning explained

Anthony Elanga has become the latest graduate of a famed academy system at Manchester United to make a stunning impact on a senior stage, with the teenage forward impressing to the point that he now sees regular game time and boasts his own terrace chant.

The 19-year-old Swede made his senior debut for the Red Devils in May 2021 but has seen the current campaign become a breakthrough one with Premier League heavyweights.

He is quickly becoming a cult hero, with notable goals registered in domestic and European competition, with United supporters giving him his own song as he is taken into the hearts of a passionate fan base.

What are the lyrics to the Anthony Elanga song?

Red Devils supporters have come up with a chant for Elanga that is sung to the tune of ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’, a 1992 hit for German group Snap!

Here are the lyrics to the Swedish star’s song:

“Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere.”

Why has Anthony Elanga got his own song at Man Utd?

Elanga made his Premier League bow for the Red Devils against Leicester, before registering his first goal on May 23, 2021 in a 2-1 victory over Wolves.

He had to be patient when looking for regular game time in the current campaign, but has figured in 13 games since December 5.

Three goals have been recorded across those outings, with his haul including efforts in back-to-back appearances against old adversaries Leeds and Champions League last-16 opponents Atletico Madrid.

He told United’s official website after finding the target in a 4-2 victory at Elland Road: “I felt amazing when I scored and hearing them chanting my song. That made it very special.

“I live for moments like this, I want to experience more, score more goals and just keep going.”

It is not just those in the stands that have been singing his praises, though, with experienced team-mates impressed by the impact he has made and the potential that can still be unlocked.

Article continues below

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic has told the club’s official website: “He’s working very hard, he’s a very, very nice kid I have to say – very polite, respectful and I think he’s the future of our club.”

Elanga has plenty of time on his side when it comes to forging a legacy at Old Trafford, with a new contract signed in December that is due to take him in his current surroundings until 2026.

Further reading