Queretaro vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Queretaro are set to face Chivas in their next game in the Liga MX on October 31.
Queretaro have won just one of their last five games in the league. The home side are currently 15th in the table with just 15 points from 14 games so far, having given up the joint most goals in the league so far this season with 27.
Chivas are currently seventh in the table with 21 points from 14 games so far. The away side have picked up six wins and have suffered five defeats in their 14 games this season. They are coming into this having lost two of their last three games with their sole win coming against Puebla by a margin of 2-0.
Queretaro vs Chivas date & kick-off time
|Date:
|October 31, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|Estadio Corregidora
|Venue:
|9:30 pm EST
The game between Queretaro and Chivas will be played in Estadio Corregidora at 9:30 pm EST on October 31.
How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas online - TV channel & live stream
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Mexico
|Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico, Vix
|United States
|N/A
The game will be available to stream on Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico and Vix in Mexico. Fans can use VPN to access the streams and can find the streaming details for other Liga MX games here. The game will not be available to stream in the US.
Team news & squads
Queretaro team news
Queretaro have no fresh injury with all players available for selection.
Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia; Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez; Escamilla, Lértora; Sierra, Sanvezzo, Barrera; Ayon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tapia, Allison
|Defenders:
|Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia
|Forwards:
|Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo
Chivas team news
Chivas have no injury concerns ahead of their trip to Queretaro with all players available for selection.
Chivas predicted XI: Jimenez; Mozo, Briseno, Sepulveda, Orozco; Beltran, Gonzalez; Padilla, Alvarado, Vega; Marin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Orozco, Sepulveda, Briseno, Martinez, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Gonzalez, Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, C. Cisneros, Perez, Brigido, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Vega, Marcias, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin
Head-to-head record
The last three games between Queretaro and Chivas have ended in a draw in the league.
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|6/2/23
|Chivas 1-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|28/7/22
|Queretaro 2-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|23/1/22
|Chivas 1-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX