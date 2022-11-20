News Matches
Qatar set unwanted World Cup record after disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in opening game

Gill Clark
19:35 WAT 20/11/2022
Almoez Ali Qatar Ecuador
Qatar have become the first host nation to lose their opening game in the 92-year history of the World Cup.
  • Qatar kick off tournament
  • Suffer defeat to Ecuador
  • First hosts to lose opener

WHAT HAPPENED? The opening game of the World Cup saw Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 courtesy of two first-half goals from captain Enner Valencia. Ecuador's captain also saw a goal ruled out for offside. The result means Qatar become the first host nation ever to lose their opening game at a World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's obviously not the start Qatar will have wanted to make to a competition that had been plagued by controversy before a ball had even been kicked. Supporters also made their feelings clear about the match at half-time as they abandoned the game in large numbers with the hosts already 2-0 down. Initial estimates suggest around 20,000 supporters left the game at the break.

DID YOU KNOW? There were just 11 shots in this game (five for Qatar, six for Ecuador) – no World Cup match on record (since 1966) has seen fewer attempts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The hosts return to action on Friday against Senegal.

