Pogba: Mbappe and Rashford are the future of football

Paul Pogba has declared Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe "the present and the future of football.”

Pogba's Manchester United team-mate Rashford has become a vital figure for club and country at the age of 23, and has drawn plaudits for his off-field campaigns to help impoverished children as well.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the world's best strikers and won the 2018 World Cup with France alongside Pogba.

In a Q&A with Man Utd fans, Pogba said of the pair: “They’re two big, big, big talents. I think they are so young and so talented.

"They achieved so much for their young age. I think they are the present and the future of football.”

Pogba was also asked the eternal question of which player he would pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and declined to offer a preference.

"It’s a nice but trick question as there is no best for me," the midfielder said. "Two different players. They are two players who both bring joy to watch.

"Any people are going to have their own opinion of them, just two legends. Me, I would just say they are two legends and not one is better than the other one. Just two people that give us football players, or football lovers, joy to watch.”

Pogba was also asked who was the best finisher on United's squad, and offered a split decision between Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani.

"The best finisher, I think it’s Mason. Yeah, Mason, I would say. And Edi. Yeah, Mason with the feet and Edi with his head," Pogba said.

United's next match is on Thursday as they take on Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg.

After winning the first leg 6-2, United have all but booked their place in the final, where they would face Arsenal or Villarreal.

Three days after their clash with Roma, United will be back in Premier League action when they face Fulham.

United have four Premier League games remaining as they look to lock down a second-place finish behind Manchester City, who could clinch the league title this coming weekend.

