Paul Mullin spotted at Man City! Wrexham star attends packed-out Coldplay gig at Etihad Stadium

Paul Mullin was spotted in Manchester attending a packed-out Coldplay concert at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City played host to Coldplay as part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Around 60,000 spectators turned up for the show and one of them was Wrexham star Mullin, who was spotted enjoying the musical extravaganza.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the first of four sold-out concerts at the Etihad and around 240,000 fans are expected to attend the events. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was awestruck with the reception of the Manchester crowd and said, "This is show number 84 of our tour. We said we need to do 83 rehearsals to be good enough for Manchester. It’s the f***ing best in the world to come to Manchester."

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The striker is now enjoying his off-season after guiding Wrexham to League Two from the National League while scoring 38 goals in 46 appearances. He will get back to action in a friendly against Chelsea at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19.