Olympiacos star Ousseynou Ba reflects on Aubameyang duel

The Senegal international has recollected his performances when he faced the 30-year-old in his side's victory against the Gunners

Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba has reflected on his duel with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their Europa League game against Arsenal.

The Greek side knocked out the Premier League club from the European competition in the Round of 32 on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The Senegal international played a key part in the encounter, featuring for the duration of the game and has spoken of how he gave a good account of himself against the 2015 African Player of the Year.

"Aubameyang is a big player. At the start, I had a little pressure because my friends told me to pay attention. He is fast," Ba told FootSenegal.

"I told myself I don't have to put myself under pressure and that I just have to play in a natural way. I stayed focus throughout the match and in the end we won."

Ba joined French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio in 2017 following a botched move to Montpellier, Dijon, Souchaux and Amiens.

The 24-year-old then switched to Olympiacos on January 2019 but spent the remaining part of the season with Ajaccio on loan before teaming up with the Greek side for the 2019/20 season and he has reflected on his journey so far.

"I have been to Montpellier, Dijon and Souchaux without success," he continued.

"It was in Amiens that I signed my first contract but there were concerns because I did not have a work permit.

"In the process, my agent put me in contact with the Corsican club Ajaccio where I signed a three-year contract.

"Today I am at Olympiacos, I am happy to be there and proud of my journey."

Ba has featured in 16 games across all competitions for the Greek side before the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The centre-back will hope to continue with his fine defensive performances when the league resumes.