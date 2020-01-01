Messi left out of Barcelona's squad for trip to Dynamo Kiev

The Argentine has not been included in Ronald Koeman's plans for the Blaugrana's latest group stage outing in the Champions League

Lionel Messi has been left out of Barcelona's squad for their trip to Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been included in Ronald Koeman's final 19-man squad ahead of the Blaugrana's latest Champions League outing in Ukraine.

Messi will join Gerard Pique on the sidelines as Barca look to extend their 100% record in Group G, with the Spanish defender set to miss a large portion of the season after suffering a serious injury during Saturday's 1-0 La Liga defeat to Atletico Madrid.

More teams

Frenkie de Jong has been omitted from Koeman's plans along with Messi, however, the Dutch head coach played down any issues with the pair during a pre-match press conference.

Article continues below

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"They need to take some rest and after the good performances in UCL. It is a good time for them to rest," Koeman told reporters.

More to follow.