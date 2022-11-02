WATCH: McTominay puts Garnacho in his place as he steals Man Utd youngster's hat and kicks it out of training

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay had a bit of fun at young team-mate Alejandro Garnacho's expense in training on Wednesday.

Garnacho made full debut last week

Impressed against Sheriff

Teased in training by McTominay

WHAT HAPPENED? Highly-rated teenager Garnacho was handed his first senior start for United last week in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol, but has been brought down to earth on the training ground. The Football Daily cameras spotted McTominay taking Garnacho's hat off his head and booting it away as the players were put through their paces on Wednesday morning.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho looks to have an exciting future ahead of him at Old Trafford. The teenager won the club's prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award in May and scored twice in the final of the FA Youth Cup final win over Nottingham Forest. The Argentine will now be hoping for more first-team minutes after a bright display on his full debut against Sheriff.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are at Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League and must win by two clear goals to top Group E.