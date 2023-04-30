USMNT's Weston McKennie remains in Leeds XI for crucial clash with Bournemouth

Weston McKennie kept his place in Leeds' starting XI for Sunday's clash with Bournemouth, one vital to the club's Premier League hopes.

McKennie starts for Leeds

Aaronson on the bench again

Leeds face Bournemouth in vital match

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie was once again partnered with Marc Roca in the midfield, as he retained his spot with Tyler Adams remaining out of action.

Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, once again was named among the substitutes as Javi Gracia turned to Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford in the attacking positions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match is vital to Leeds' hopes of staying in the Premier League with McKennie and Co. entering the day in 16th, but just one point ahead of 18th-place Leicester City and level with 17th-place Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are somewhat more safe as they are seven points out of the relegation zone with five games to play.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Sunday's match takes on added importance due to Leeds' upcoming schedule, with the club set to face Manchester City and Newcastle in their next two matches.