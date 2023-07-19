Mason Greenwood must get out of Man Utd to get his career back on track, insists Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has advised Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United if he wants to "get his career back on track".

Greenwood remains under an internal investigation at United and is suspended by the club.

The former England striker was arrested in early 2022 after allegations were made against him of rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

United subsequently suspended Greenwood and he was later arrested for breaching the conditions of his bail.

Since then, the charges have been dropped, but it remains to be seen if the player will be allowed to return to football at Old Trafford. He has been linked with a potential loan move to Italy.

And United legend Rooney, the current manager of MLS outfit D.C. United, believes Greenwood needs to leave if he is to get back to playing.

Speaking to The Athletic, Rooney said: “It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck.

“So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22. I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else.

“He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time. With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track.

"It’s a difficult position for Mason but for the club as well. You have to make sure you get to the right decision before moving forward and it looks like they’re really struggling to get to that place.”

Greenwood has been included on United's retained list for the 2023-24 season but he has not been involved in pre-season training and was not named in Erik ten Hag's squad for their tour of the United States.