Man Utd-linked Victor Osimhen LOSES his iconic face mask on international duty with Nigeria

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen, who has been starring at Napoli, has reportedly lost his iconic face mask while on international duty.

Striker injured back in November 2021

Now has to wear a protective covering

Mask has proved lucky in impressive season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old striker, who his hit 25 goals for the runaway Serie A leaders this season, has been away with Nigeria taking in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualification clashes with Guinea-Bissau. He has now returned to Italy ready for the resumption of domestic football, but is missing an important piece of luggage.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Calciomercato, Osimhen’s famous mask – which he has been donning since suffering a serious injury in November 2021 – has gone missing. The highly-rated frontman requires that protective covering after suffering multiple compound fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Osimhen first took to the field wearing his mask in January 2022 and can now be seen whipping it off in celebration on a regular basis for Napoli – with a signature part of his look now gracing a wide range of tribute products, such as cakes and Easter eggs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The orthopaedic staff who produce the masks for Osimhen are in the process of designing another, but he is unlikely to take ownership of that prior to Napoli’s clash with AC Milan on Sunday and he may have to make do with using an older version for now – with some superstitious supporters concerned that the striker, who continues to be linked with a big-money move to England, will lose some of his powers without a lucky accessory.