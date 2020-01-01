Man Utd star Rashford given award for charity work

The striker has worked to raise nearly £20 million for FareShare over the period of lockdown in the UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been presented with a Special Recognition award from the high sheriff of Greater Manchester because of his work with charity.

The 22-year-old has been enjoying the best form of his fledgling career on the field, scoring 14 times in 22 Premier League outings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and netting 19 in 31 matches overall, but it is for his work raising money for local communities that he has been honoured.

Rashford has been putting his recent spare time to good use, raising nearly £20 million ($25m) for FareShare, a charity that seeks to reduce hunger and limit food wastage. He had initially targeted £100,000 worth of donations.

Such efforts caught the attention of Eamonn O’Neal, the high sheriff of Greater Manchester, who sent the England ace a certificate in thanks of his achievements.

Posting on Twitter, Rashford said: “Wouldn’t normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all.

“Each and every one of you that has contributed the few pounds you can, you’ve all made a huge difference - 2.8 million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn’t have during this lockdown because of YOUR help.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare. To be recognised by my city is a great feeling.

“From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

“Thank you all, you’re all superstars. And we won’t stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

“I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.”

Meanwhile, Rashford is expected to be given the all-clear to take part when the Premier League resumes following a two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Solskjaer has indicated that both he and midfielder Paul Pogba have shaken off knocks and are training well ahead of the resumption of play, which is hoped to arrive in the middle part of June.