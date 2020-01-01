Luiz vs Ceballos fight brushed off as ‘competitive training’ by Arsenal team-mate Holding

The Gunners defender claims there is no issue between two club colleagues at Emirates Stadium, with their tussle considered to be a positive thing

Calum Chambers considers the recent clash between his Arsenal team-mates David Luiz and Dani Ceballos to have been nothing more than “competitive training”.

The Gunners have seen tempers start to boil over behind the scenes at London Colney.

It is claimed that Brazilian defender Luiz tangled with Spanish playmaker Ceballos when emotions got the better of two players that should be pulling in the same direction.

Mikel Arteta has been quick to brush the incident under a carpet at Emirates Stadium, although he is eager to discover who leaked the news of a fight breaking out.

Chambers is another who considers the matter to have blown over, with no tension to be found in the Gunners camp.

For him, Luiz squaring up to Ceballos is merely an example of the kind of passion that Arsenal need to be embracing.

He told Sky Sports: “It’s just competitive training, that’s all we want it to be. We want it to be match-like, you’ve got to train as if it’s a match.

“You want to fight and compete for the ball. If it goes over, [and] it can’t go over, it’s displaying something that’s not part of the game.

“Everything that happened was just competitive tackling and just a bit of competitiveness with the boys, which I think is not a problem at all.”

Arteta has claimed that he did not get a good look at the coming together between Luiz and Ceballos, which is helping him to turn a blind eye to it.

Martin Keown has, however, urged the Spaniard to make sure that he gets his Arsenal house in order and prevents a potential “problem” from emerging in north London.

The former Gunners defender told talkSPORT, with Arteta’s side still searching for consistency this season: “If it did happen, it wouldn't be unusual. These things happen.

“It's never nice to see it but Arsenal lost that game against Villa heavily and maybe there is a little bit of a problem within the camp and sometimes people get fraught with one another.

“There's a fighting spirit there. You won't want it to happen too often.

“You need to keep everyone together and Arteta needs to be on top of it.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a trip to Leeds.