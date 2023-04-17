LA Galaxy supporters rent plane to protest Chris Klein ownership as hostilities towards president and Jovan Kirovski continue

A set of LA Galaxy fans rented a plane to demonstrate their protest against club president Chris Klein and Jovan Kirovski.

LA Galaxy fans protest against Klein

Rented plane to demonstrate protest

LAFC beat LA Galaxy 3-2

WHAT HAPPENED? LA Galaxy fans once again protested against the club president Chris Klein and Jovan Kirovski by renting a plane which displayed the message '#KleinOut #KirovskiOut during their match against LAFC in MLS on Sunday.

A brace by Carlos Vela and a goal from Ryan Hollingshead confirmed three points for the visitors as they beat LA Galaxy 3-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier on March 18, before their first home game of the season, Galaxy fans had demonstrated protests in large numbers against Klein who is in his 11th season in charge as president.

The protests are in the wake of LA Galaxy being sanctioned by MLS for breaching roster rules after illegal payments to Cristian Pavon in the 2019 season that would have made him a Designated Player.

WHAT NEXT FOR LA Galaxy? Greg Vanney's side will hope to pick up their first win of the season as they next take on Austin in an MLS clash on April 22.