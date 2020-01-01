Indian football: Sandesh Jhingan wins Arjuna Award, Sukhwinder Singh bags Dhyan Chand Award

The ace Indian defender becomes the 27th footballer to win the prestigious Arjuna Award...

India international defender Sandesh Jhingan wins 2020 Arjuna award in the football category. The award will be handed over to the player on August 29.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had recommended the names of India internationals Sandesh Jhingan and N. Bala Devi to the Government of India but the Indian Women's football team star missed out.

Arjuna Awards are given to honour excellence in sports by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India.

Before Jhingan 26 other footballers had won the prestigious award in the past. Last year Jhingan's national teammate and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had won the award.

The 27-year-old defender recently ended his six-year-long association with Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters in search of greener pastures. The Punjabi defender had made his international debut in 2015 against Nepal in an international friendly match. He has appeared in 38 international matches so far in his career.

Jhingan had missed playing for Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2019-20 season due to a knee injury which he had suffered back in November 2019.

Other than Jhingan former India international and National Football League (NFL) winning coach Sukhwinder Singh also bagged the Dhyan Chand Award.

Singh started his coaching journey at the top tier of Indian football in 1995 with JCT FC and had guided the team to NFL in the very first year of the league.

He had also served both the Indian senior national team and the U23 team and had won the SAFF Championship with the senior team in 1998 and with the youth side in 2009.