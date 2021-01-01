'I am impressed with the Uganda team' - McKinstry

Cranes are in Group C in Chan with defending champions Morocco, Rwanda and Togo

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry is impressed with the level of competition he is seeing in the camp ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan) competition in Cameroon.

The tactician has a full house and most of his charges, apart from the four KCCA FC players who joined late owing to their club's involvement in the Caf Confederation Cup, have been with him in Central Africa since December 29 last year.

"We have the full squad here and all that is left is fine-tuning the players," McKinstry said.

"We are in stage three of our preparations for the [Chan competition]. We started with a camp in Kampala, followed by another in Yaoundé and now in Douala. I am impressed with the team."

The 35-year-old has further lauded his nine-man technical team for the work they are doing to prepare the East African nation for the biennial competition.

"Every member works tirelessly in the run-up to and during each camp, game and tournament to give our players every chance of achieving their ambitions," McKinstry added.

"Every person's contribution, on or off the pitch, is vitality important to any success we achieve."

Uganda are in group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Togo.

Their first assignment will be on Monday, January 18 against Rwanda. Four days later, they will be playing Rwanda's Amavubi before finishing up with Togo on January 26.

Cranes have never made it out of the group stage of the competition.

Final Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Ikara Tom (Police C)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC).